Watch for Wells Fargo & Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 9.61% Yesterday

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.30 to a high of $28.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $27.12 on volume of 14.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Wells Fargo & Co on January 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $50.00. Since that call, shares of Wells Fargo & Co have fallen 38.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Wells Fargo & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $54.75 and the current low of $26.30 and are currently at $27.92 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.