Watch for Wells Fargo & Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 8.26% Yesterday

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.61 to a high of $27.37. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $28.89 on volume of 20.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wells Fargo & Co have traded between a low of $25.11 and a high of $54.75 and are now at $26.48, which is 5% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Wells Fargo & Co on January 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $50.00. Since that call, shares of Wells Fargo & Co have fallen 42.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.