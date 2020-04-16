Watch for Wells Fargo & Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 6.19% Yesterday

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.52 to a high of $28.28. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $28.43 on volume of 30.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wells Fargo & Co and will alert subscribers who have WFC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wells Fargo & Co have traded between a low of $25.11 and a high of $54.75 and are now at $26.76, which is 7% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.