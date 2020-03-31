Watch for Webster Finl to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.90% Yesterday

Webster Finl (NYSE:WBS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.15 to a high of $23.01. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $22.76 on volume of 79,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Webster Finl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.16 and a high of $55.08 and are now at $23.01, 27% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Webster Finl on January 23rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $48.69. Since that call, shares of Webster Finl have fallen 53.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.