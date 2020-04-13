Watch for Wd-40 Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 10.66% Yesterday

Wd-40 Co (NASDAQ:WDFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $155.83 to a high of $165.73. Yesterday, the shares fell 10.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $173.65 on volume of 361,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wd-40 Co have traded between a low of $153.91 and a high of $211.68 and are now at $156.72, which is 2% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% higher and 0.53% lower over the past week, respectively.

