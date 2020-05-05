Watch for Wayfair Inc- A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 24.14% Yesterday

Wayfair Inc- A (NYSE:W) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $160.33 to a high of $181.39. Yesterday, the shares gained 24.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $133.44 on volume of 12.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Wayfair Inc- A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $181.39 and a 52-week low of $21.70 and are now trading 667% above that low price at $166.49 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% lower and 3.88% higher over the past week, respectively.