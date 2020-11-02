Watch for Watts Water Te-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 12.57% Yesterday

Watts Water Te-A (NYSE:WTS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $105.57 to a high of $114.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 12.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $103.94 on volume of 63,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Watts Water Te-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $76.15 and a high of $114.45 and are now at $114.26, 50% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

