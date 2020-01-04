Watch for Waste Management to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.37% Yesterday

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $88.15 to a high of $90.30. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $90.82 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Waste Management on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $117.39. Since that call, shares of Waste Management have fallen 21.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Waste Management share prices have been bracketed by a low of $85.34 and a high of $126.79 and are now at $88.01, 3% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.