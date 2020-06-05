Watch for Waste Management to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.21% Yesterday

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $95.75 to a high of $100.61. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $97.08 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Waste Management have traded between a low of $85.34 and a high of $126.79 and are now at $95.84, which is 12% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Waste Management and will alert subscribers who have WM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.