Watch for Washington Prime to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.96% Yesterday

Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.56 to a high of $3.66. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $3.61 on volume of 499,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Washington Prime and will alert subscribers who have WPG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Washington Prime have traded between a low of $3.11 and a high of $5.94 and are now at $3.64, which is 17% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.