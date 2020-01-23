Watch for Walt Disney Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.90% Yesterday

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $141.40 to a high of $143.61. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $143.01 on volume of 3.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Walt Disney Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $153.41 and a 52-week low of $107.32 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $141.84 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Walt Disney Co on November 8th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $138.50. Since that recommendation, shares of Walt Disney Co have risen 4.0%. We continue to monitor DIS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.