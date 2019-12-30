Watch for Walt Disney Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.06% Yesterday

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $143.40 to a high of $145.87. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $144.45 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Walt Disney Co have traded between a low of $100.35 and a high of $153.41 and are now at $144.30, which is 44% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

