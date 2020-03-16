Watch for Wal-Mart Stores to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.04% Yesterday

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $102.00 to a high of $109.95. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $102.98 on volume of 3.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Wal-Mart Stores share prices have been bracketed by a low of $96.53 and a high of $125.38 and are now at $109.49, 13% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.