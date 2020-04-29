Watch for Wal-Mart Stores to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.05% Yesterday

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $122.55 to a high of $125.76. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $127.70 on volume of 8.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Wal-Mart Stores share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $133.38 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wal-Mart Stores and will alert subscribers who have WMT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.