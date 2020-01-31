Watch for Wal-Mart Stores to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.13% Yesterday

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $115.51 to a high of $116.26. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $115.52 on volume of 813,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Wal-Mart Stores share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $125.38 and a 52-week low of $93.11 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $115.26 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

