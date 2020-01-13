Watch for Wabash National to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.49% Yesterday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.14 to a high of $13.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $13.87 on volume of 849,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Wabash National on December 20th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.63. Since that call, shares of Wabash National have fallen 4.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wabash National have traded between a low of $13.01 and a high of $16.70 and are now at $13.18, which is 1% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.