Watch for Vulcan Materials to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 4.33% Yesterday

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $115.29 to a high of $124.48. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $113.85 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Vulcan Materials share prices have been bracketed by a low of $65.56 and a high of $152.49 and are now at $117.54, 79% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Vulcan Materials on March 25th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $92.03. Since that recommendation, shares of Vulcan Materials have risen 22.8%. We continue to monitor VMC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.