Watch for Vtv Therapeuti-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 49.29% Yesterday

Vtv Therapeuti-A (NASDAQ:VTVT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.13 to a high of $4.23. Yesterday, the shares gained 49.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $2.25 on volume of 16.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Vtv Therapeuti-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $4.23 and a 52-week low of $1.23 and are now trading 155% above that low price at $3.13 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.02% higher and 3.05% higher over the past week, respectively.

