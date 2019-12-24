Watch for Vtv Therapeuti-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 13.35% Yesterday

Vtv Therapeuti-A (NASDAQ:VTVT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.64 to a high of $1.86. Yesterday, the shares gained 13.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $1.65 on volume of 410,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Vtv Therapeuti-A and will alert subscribers who have VTVT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Vtv Therapeuti-A has traded in a range of $1.00 to $3.50 and is now at $1.64, 64% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.67% lower and 0.51% higher over the past week, respectively.