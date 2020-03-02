Watch for Vista Outdoor to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.29% Yesterday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.44 to a high of $7.61. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $7.50 on volume of 55,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Vista Outdoor has traded in a range of $4.30 to $10.98 and is now at $7.60, 77% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

