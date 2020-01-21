Watch for Visa Inc-Class A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.57% Yesterday

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $203.80 to a high of $205.29. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $204.75 on volume of 4.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Visa Inc-Class A have traded between a low of $133.30 and a high of $205.29 and are now at $207.58, which is 56% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

