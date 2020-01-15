Watch for Visa Inc-Class A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.17% Yesterday

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $196.32 to a high of $198.07. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $196.95 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Visa Inc-Class A on October 17th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $178.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Visa Inc-Class A have risen 9.7%. We continue to monitor V for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Visa Inc-Class A have traded between a low of $133.30 and a high of $198.07 and are now at $198.22, which is 49% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.