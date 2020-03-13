Watch for Virtu Financia-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 7.33% Yesterday

Virtu Financia-A (NASDAQ:VIRT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.63 to a high of $23.19. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $21.50 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Virtu Financia-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.57 and a 52-week low of $14.94 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $21.25 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.6%.