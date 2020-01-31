Watch for Vertex Pharm to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.36% Yesterday

Vertex Pharm (NASDAQ:VRTX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $230.31 to a high of $239.40. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $233.59 on volume of 550,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Vertex Pharm has traded in a range of $163.68 to $239.40 and is now at $233.45, 43% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Vertex Pharm and will alert subscribers who have VRTX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.