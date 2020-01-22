Watch for Verisk Analyti to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.69% Yesterday

Verisk Analyti (NASDAQ:VRSK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $162.43 to a high of $163.93. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $161.59 on volume of 170,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Verisk Analyti has traded in a range of $114.85 to $164.97 and is now at $163.79, 43% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% higher and 0.57% higher over the past week, respectively.

