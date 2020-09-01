Watch for Verisign Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.72% Yesterday

Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $205.36 to a high of $206.39. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $204.10 on volume of 124,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Verisign Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $221.78 and a 52-week low of $148.94 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $207.29 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Verisign Inc on October 25th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $192.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Verisign Inc have risen 6.2%. We continue to monitor VRSN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.