Watch for Ventas Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.61% Yesterday

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.57 to a high of $46.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $48.27 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ventas Inc have traded between the current low of $41.57 and a high of $75.40 and are now at $42.22. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

