Watch for Veeva Systems-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.97% Yesterday

Veeva Systems-A (NYSE:VEEV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $178.76 to a high of $186.55. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $182.64 on volume of 533,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Veeva Systems-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $191.76 and a 52-week low of $118.11 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $181.93 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Veeva Systems-A and will alert subscribers who have VEEV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.