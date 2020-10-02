Watch for Varonis Systems to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.97% Yesterday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $89.75 to a high of $91.77. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $90.08 on volume of 63,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Varonis Systems has traded in a range of $49.50 to $91.77 and is now at $91.72, 85% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Varonis Systems and will alert subscribers who have VRNS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.