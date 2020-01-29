Watch for Valley Natl Banc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.18% Yesterday

Valley Natl Banc (NYSE:VLY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.91 to a high of $11.13. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.95 on volume of 605,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Valley Natl Banc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.31 and a high of $12.14 and are now at $10.99, 18% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

