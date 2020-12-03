Watch for Valero Energy to Potentially Rebound After Falling 12.37% Yesterday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $46.13 to a high of $50.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 12.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $53.53 on volume of 6.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Valero Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $101.99 and the current low of $46.13 and are currently at $47.20 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Valero Energy and will alert subscribers who have VLO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.