Watch for Valero Energy to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 4.30% Yesterday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $57.50 to a high of $59.20. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $53.55 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Valero Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $101.99 and a 52-week low of $31.00 and are now trading 87% above that low price at $58.03 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

