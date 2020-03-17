Watch for Us Steel Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 11.18% Yesterday

Us Steel Corp (NYSE:X) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.39 to a high of $6.12. Yesterday, the shares gained 11.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $5.52 on volume of 10.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Us Steel Corp on December 20th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $12.16. Since that call, shares of Us Steel Corp have fallen 56.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Us Steel Corp have traded between a low of $4.54 and a high of $20.54 and are now at $5.92, which is 30% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.08% lower and 3.89% lower over the past week, respectively.