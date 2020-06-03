Watch for Us Bancorp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.95% Yesterday

Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.44 to a high of $42.73. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $43.13 on volume of 4.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Us Bancorp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $41.44 and a high of $61.11 and are now at $42.01. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

