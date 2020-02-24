Watch for Us Bancorp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.91% Yesterday

Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.95 to a high of $53.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $54.04 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Us Bancorp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $61.11 and a 52-week low of $47.57 and are now trading 12% above that low price at $53.23 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Us Bancorp and will alert subscribers who have USB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.