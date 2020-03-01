Watch for Us Bancorp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.15% Yesterday

Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.02 to a high of $58.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $59.01 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Us Bancorp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $61.11 and a 52-week low of $45.05 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $58.40 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

