Watch for Urban Outfitter to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.72% Yesterday

Urban Outfitter (NASDAQ:URBN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.24 to a high of $17.31. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.45 on volume of 288,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Urban Outfitter has traded in a range of $12.28 to $31.41 and is now at $16.47, 34% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Urban Outfitter and will alert subscribers who have URBN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.