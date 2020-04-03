Watch for Unum Group to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.10% Yesterday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.30 to a high of $23.39. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.61 on volume of 974,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Unum Group have traded between the current low of $22.30 and a high of $38.00 and are now at $22.44. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

