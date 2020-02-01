Watch for Unitedhealth Grp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.13% Yesterday

Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $291.89 to a high of $295.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $292.28 on volume of 821,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Unitedhealth Grp on October 15th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $235.47. Since that recommendation, shares of Unitedhealth Grp have risen 24.9%. We continue to monitor UNH for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Unitedhealth Grp has traded in a range of $208.07 to $300.00 and is now at $291.97, 40% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.