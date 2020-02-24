Watch for United Tech Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.90% Yesterday

United Tech Corp (NYSE:UTX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $146.41 to a high of $148.16. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $147.93 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

United Tech Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $158.44 and a 52-week low of $121.48 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $146.79 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for United Tech Corp and will alert subscribers who have UTX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.