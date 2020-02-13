Watch for United Tech Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.04% Yesterday

United Tech Corp (NYSE:UTX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $153.74 to a high of $154.65. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $154.87 on volume of 949,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of United Tech Corp have traded between a low of $121.48 and a high of $158.44 and are now at $153.95, which is 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

