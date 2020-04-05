Watch for United Parcel-B to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.10% Yesterday

United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $90.06 to a high of $91.80. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $91.25 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, United Parcel-B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $82.00 and a high of $125.30 and are now at $90.38, 10% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

