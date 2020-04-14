Watch for United Parcel-B to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.06% Yesterday

United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $99.56 to a high of $100.86. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $100.03 on volume of 313,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of United Parcel-B have traded between a low of $82.00 and a high of $125.30 and are now at $100.45, which is 23% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.