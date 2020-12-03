Watch for Union Pac Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.50% Yesterday

Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $125.00 to a high of $137.73. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $133.18 on volume of 4.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Union Pac Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $188.96 and the current low of $125.00 and are currently at $133.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

