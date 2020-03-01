Watch for Union Pac Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.59% Yesterday

Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $178.29 to a high of $180.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $179.60 on volume of 768,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Union Pac Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $132.17 and a high of $181.62 and are now at $179.10, 36% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

