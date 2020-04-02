Watch for Union Pac Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.33% Yesterday

Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $182.70 to a high of $184.16. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $183.50 on volume of 535,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Union Pac Corp has traded in a range of $149.09 to $188.96 and is now at $184.49, 24% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

