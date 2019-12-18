Watch for Ultragenyx Pharm to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.76% Yesterday

Ultragenyx Pharm (NASDAQ:RARE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.03 to a high of $45.35. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $43.81 on volume of 128,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ultragenyx Pharm have traded between a low of $37.90 and a high of $91.34 and are now at $44.94, which is 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ultragenyx Pharm on December 3rd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $40.80. Since that recommendation, shares of Ultragenyx Pharm have risen 7.2%. We continue to monitor RARE for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.