Watch for Ultra Clean Hold to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 5.68% Yesterday

Ultra Clean Hold (NASDAQ:UCTT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.08 to a high of $24.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $22.99 on volume of 303,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Ultra Clean Hold has traded in a range of $8.86 to $24.24 and is now at $23.46, 165% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

