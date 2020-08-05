Watch for Tyson Foods-A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.65% Yesterday

Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $57.82 to a high of $58.92. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $57.79 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tyson Foods-A and will alert subscribers who have TSN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tyson Foods-A have traded between a low of $42.57 and a high of $94.24 and are now at $59.61, which is 40% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.