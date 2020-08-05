Watch for Twitter Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.68% Yesterday

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.74 to a high of $29.31. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $28.73 on volume of 9.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Twitter Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $45.85 and a 52-week low of $20.00 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $29.61 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Twitter Inc and will alert subscribers who have TWTR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.